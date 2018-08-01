High Court, Tirana’s prosecution lose two more judges under vetting process
Story Highlights
- With Tuesday’s ruling, the number of High Court members is reduced from 19 to just four, including recently re-confirmed Head of the High Court Xhezair Zaganjori. Virtually all three branches of this court are non-functional and can only work for cases of security measures.
TIRANA, Aug. 1 – In three consecutive sessions, different bodies of the Independent Qualification Commission issued the decisions to oust High Court judge Artan Broci and current Tirana Prosecutor Dritan