High Court, Tirana’s prosecution lose two more judges under vetting process

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times August 1, 2018 18:41

Story Highlights

  • With Tuesday’s ruling, the number of High Court members is reduced from 19 to just four, including recently re-confirmed Head of the High Court Xhezair Zaganjori. Virtually all three branches of this court are non-functional and can only work for cases of security measures.

TIRANA, Aug. 1 – In three consecutive sessions, different bodies of the Independent Qualification Commission issued the decisions to oust High Court judge Artan Broci and current Tirana Prosecutor Dritan

