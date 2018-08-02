Famous Albanian tenor Gaqo Cako passes away at 83

TIRANA, Aug. 2 – Tenor, historic figure of Albanian opera music and Nation’s Honor Gaqo Cako passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83 in Tirana, where he lived with his wife, the artist Luiza Cako.

Çako was born on January 24, 1935. He spent his childhood in Korça, the city of endless serenades. He then moved to Kuçova, where he noticed for his artistic activities in the house of culture and where he was also given the right to study at the Artistic Lyceum.

He spent his adolescence in Tirana, and then studied at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory for another four years.

After returning to Albania in 1961 he was appointed tenor of the Tirana Opera and Ballet Theater, where he sang many of the first roles of the operatic repertoire, becoming the leading tenor for three decades.

Having received the Nation’s Honor title, Çako has made an extraordinary contribution to the history of the National Theater of Opera, Ballet and National Ensemble.

‘Traviata’, ‘La Boheme”, ‘Rigoletto’, ‘Norma’, as well as the Albanian opera ‘Mrika’ of Prenk Jakova, Kristo Kolo’s ‘Flower of Remembrance’, Tish Daia’s ‘Spring’, Vangjo Nova’s ‘Heroine’, ‘Skenderbeu’ by Prenk Jakova, ‘Commissar’ by Nikola Zorac, Tonin Harapi’s ‘Awakening’, ‘Our Land’ by Pjetër Gaci, have remained in the classical repertoire due to the performance of vocal master Gaqo Çako.

In addition to having performed around the world’s theaters, Cako also remains very well-known in Italy, as he graduated the Santa Cecilia conservatory. He has performed the best works of both world and Albanian composers, but has appeared in 28 editions of Albania’s Public Radio-Television Song Festival.

The country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama also reacted to Cako’s death, saying through a social media status that the world of art lost a rare figure.

“Gaqo Cako is not alive anymore, and with him we lose another life dedicated to art, leaving behind a name that is added to the history of Albanian singing,” Rama’s post read.

In addition to his long career in the field of music, Cako also leaves behind his musical heritage in the form of his son, famous singer and composer Pirro Cako.