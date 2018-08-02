Editorial: US report on Albania economic climate should serve as a wake up call
Story Highlights
- This week’s report by the US State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs shows Albania’s government is failing to create a better business climate. It must be a sobering read for officials.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL If Albania’s government was looking for good news on the economic front, this wasn’t a good week. Despite much touted official numbers showing steady economic growth and