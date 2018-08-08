IMO suggests appeal of decision to re-appoint Head of High Court to duty
Story Highlights
- It is still unclear why the International Monitoring Operation suggested to appeal the decision, although the IQC itself mentioned a series of problems that it had found during an in-depth investigation in Zaganjori’s wealth.
TIRANA, Aug. 7 – Although the justice reform’s Independent Qualification Commission reconfirmed to duty the Head of the High Court Xhezair Zaganjori last week, the International Monitoring Operation, monitoring body