Another earthquake rocks Albania, also felt in the region

TIRANA, Aug. 11 – A 5,1 magnitude earthquake of the Richter scale hit Albania on Saturday, with an epicenter in the Northeast of Tirana, ten kilometers from the Bulqiza district.

Strong quakes, recorded at around five in the evening, were felt in about five different cities of the country, but also in the region due to the earthquake’s depth, according to the explanation of the seismologists.

No damage was reported until the late evening, except for some isolated cases of walls cracking in some village houses.

Saturday’s earthquake is similar to that of July 4, whose epicenter was in the Hamallaj and Lalz Bay area, 31 km Northwest of Tirana, and which caused panic, especially in the capital, where many residents left their houses and offices and spent a long time in open spaces.