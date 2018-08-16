Albanians among Genoa bridge collapse tragedy victims

TIRANA, Aug. 16 – Two Albanians were part of the 39 victims caused by the collapse of a bridge during a powerful storm in Italy’s Genoa on Tuesday.

The news about the Albanian victims were confirmed by the Italian ministry of interior, while a number of people are still missing as teams continue their rescuing missions among the Morandi Bridge ruins.

According to the ministry’s sources and a re-confirmation from the Albanian foreign ministry, the Albanian victims were Marjus Djerri and Admir Bokrina.

The cars on the bridge fell from a 45 meter height, along with large concrete chunks, over the warehouses of an industrial park beneath the bridge. According to the authorities, all the victims were among those who were driving on the bridge and none of them were from the people who were underneath or next to it.

Three children were among the victims, while so far 15 people are said to be injured.

The General Chief of the Italian Carabinieri Riccardo Sciuto said that given the number of cars on the bridge at the time of the collapse, there are still hopes of finding other survivors among the ruins.

“We are making estimates based on the number of cars crossing the bridge. Based on this hypothesis, considering that there were 35 cars on the bridge, we believe there may be other people as well,” said Sciuto.

Italy’s Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Wednesday blamed the company managing the bridge, “Autostrade per l’Italia”, saying it had not implemented the contract. He added the government will begin a national investigation for all old bridges and tunnels.

The bridge united two important highways connecting Italy to France. It was built in 1967 and in recent years had caused concern among engineers because they had noticed its degradation, although the bridge was renovated in 2016.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday’s misfortune indicates that Italy should spend more on its infrastructure, even if it would require a violation of the European Union’s budget regulation.

On Facebook, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his condolences towards the victims’ family members.

“We are all close to Marijus and Admir’s families and follow the situation hour after hour with pain and regret for all the men, women and children who lost their lives at the apocalyptic Genoa scene,” Rama wrote.