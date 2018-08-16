Court imprisons Swede trafficking arms to afford studies

TIRANA, Aug. 16 – The Serious Crimes Court imprisoned Swedish, 21-year-old Sebastian Vall, who was arrested in Muriqan on Monday trying to smuggle 19 illegal guns on his way to Sweden.

Vall told judge Sander Simonio that he was only the transporting link in the illegal arm traffick deal and that he was planning to use the money to continue his studies.

Vall had arrived to Kosovo’s Pristina after flying to Istanbul, where he’d stayed for four days and where he’d met the still unidentified person who gave him the guns for the illegal trade.

“I thought of going back to Sweden by land,” local media reported Vall to have said, adding he’d take the bus from Pristina to Germany.

He was caught on Muriqan’s border crossing by the Albanian police. Vall did not give out names of any of the people the police believes to be leading the illegal gun deal.

The Serious Crimes Court is expected to contact respective authorities in both Kosovo and Sweden to help identify the other people involved in the arm trafficking ring, as Albanian police sources remain confident Vall was only the transporter.