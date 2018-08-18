Montenegro sends refugee guarding troops to border with Albania

TIRANA, Aug. 18 – Montenegro has sent military troops to the border with Albania to prevent the influx of refugees from the Middle East and North Africa.

The news was officially announced by the Montenegrin Ministry of Defense.



“The Montenegrin troops will be used starting Thursday to control the border region and the state border with the Republic of Albania at the Bozhaj customs point. Border security will be ensured by joint police patrols and armed forces that will prevent illegal crossings to Montenegro as well as other illegal activities in the border region,” said the Montenegrin Ministry of Defense’s announcement.

In May, Montenegrin authorities warned they would build a fence on the border with Albania, precisely to prevent the passage of refugees from the Middle East. But the construction of the fence was skipped as an option and troops were rather sent at the border.

In July, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban offered his Montenegrin counterpart to help with the migration crisis. According to Orban, Montenegro would thus protect not only its territory, but also Hungary and the European Union as a whole. The Middle East and North African refugees have found a new path to move to Western EU countries passing through Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Over the past year there has been an increase in the number of migrants in Montenegro. In the first six months of this year, 2113 people came from Syria, Pakistan, Algeria and Morocco, a figure almost ten times higher than in the same period last year

Montenegro has also prepared two shelters for potential immigrants from the Middle East and from Africa. They are two ex-Yugoslav Army bases in Bozhaj, near the border with Albania and Zogaj of Ulcinj.