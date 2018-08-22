INSTAT confirms increased number of asylum seekers in Albania

TIRANA, Aug. 22 – Albania has seen an increase in the number of asylum seekers from third countries using its territory as a transit point to reach European countries.

According to data published on Wednesday by the Institute of Statistics, in 2017, 309 asylum seekers in Albania brought an increase of 28.8 percent, compared to 2016.

Asylum seekers are mainly from Syria, Algeria and Afghanistan. According to official data, the number of male asylum seekers in 2017 increased compared to 2016, while the number of female asylum seekers in 2017 declined.

According to INSTAT data, Albanian authorities recorded 1,049 irregular foreigners in 2017, mainly from Syria, Algeria and Lebanon, with a 14.6% increase compared to 2016.

The vast majority of irregular foreigners, according to Albanian border police, come from the Greek border with the Albanian territory, in the southeastern and southern areas.

Increased number of undocumented foreigners during the first half of 2018

Albanian authorities confirmed during August that they have made significant steps in curbing the passing of refugees who came from Greece and used Albania as a transit point to go to European countries.

Deputy Minister of Interior Rovena Voda said after an inspection at the Albanian-Greek border that the trend of refugee entry has decreased after the initial growth that was observed in the first half of 2018.

Albanian official data reported that from January to May in 2018, about 2133 refugees crossed the Albanian border, double the number compared to the same period in 2017.

Albanian police placed special forces to strengthen border regime at the border with Greece after the escalation of refugee entry. Meanwhile, the vast majority of refugees seeking asylum in Albania or entering irregularly, then head to Albania’s border with Montenegro.

A few days ago, the Montenegrin Defense Ministry announced it would place police and military patrols in the border with Albania.

According to the Montenegrin authorities’ media announcement, the decision was made mainly to prevent illegal border crossings from Albania, as well as other illegal actions at the border area and that surrounding it.

Increased number of legally documented foreigners during 2017

According to data from the Albanian Institute of Statistics, the number of foreigners with residence permits in Albania in 2017 increased by 3.1 percent compared to 2016.

INSTAT stated there are 7,637 foreigners coming from Europe currently living in Albania, making up 59.2 percent of foreigners, versus 66.5 percent in 2016.

Meanwhile, according to official data, 3,618 foreigners came from Asia, marking an increase of 11.5 percent compared to 2016.

But the largest increase of foreigners legally living in Albania was marked by African, American and Oceanian nationals, who are 1,651 in numbers – up to 73.6 percent increase compared to 2016.

According to official statistics, 6,334 foreigners came to Albania for employment purposes in 2017, accounting for 49.1 percent of foreigners, versus 50 percent in 2016.