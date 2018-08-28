Albania and Ireland take in migrants blocked in Italian ship

TIRANA, Aug. 28 – Albanian and Ireland agreed to take in 140, the vast majority of whom Eritrean, migrants who were blocked in the board of an Italian coast guard ship on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte publicly announced.

Immigrants were welcomed by the Italian Red Cross in collaboration with other humanitarian associations and were identified by the police before heading to a reception center in Messina, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

Authorities allowed 50 of the migrants, including under-age children and the elderly, to leave the ship, which was blocked on Aug. 16, while seeking a solution for the remaining 140 migrants on the ship.

Announcing an end to the asylum seekers’ situation, Conte made it clear that Italy could respond to the lack of solidarity by the EU by refusing to approve the block’s long-term budget next year.

Albanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ditmir Bushati commented Albania’s decision through a Facebook post, where he said Albania does not forget the dark times a decade back, when Albanian were the ones trapped in ships in the middle of the ocean, referring to the extreme wave of migration that occurred when communism in Albania collapsed and borders were re-opened.