Audio-surveillance alleging gov’t’s high-level corrupt requests surfaces in Tirana

TIRANA, Aug. 29 – Albania’s opposition accused the government of trying to blackmail the Albanian judge at the Strasbourg Court Ledi Bianku to block the case of Albanian property issues appearing there.

The accusations surfaced after local media Exit.al published part of a conversation between Judge Bianku and Denar Biba, current vice-president of the Central Election Commission.

The conversation between Bianku and Biba, dating back a few years, was recorded in an open environment and has many interruptions, while the article’s writers claim the Rama government blackmailed Bianku to completely block the legal case of property issues Albanian owners sent to Strasbourg.

Head of the opposition’s Democratic Party Lulzim Basha called this a scandal of European proportions and demanded the initiation of investigations against Biba and Engjell Agaci, secretary general of the Council of Ministers, for active corruption and the exercise of illegal influence in the performance of duty.

The published audio-recording shows how Biba, on behalf of Engjell Agaci, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, blackmails Bianku to compromise with Edi Rama at the expense of the rights of Albanian owners,” said Basha.

Shortly after Basha’s appearance, Biba, who dismissed blackmail claims and explained the circumstances of the meeting with Bianku, came before the media to justify his actions.

Years ago on behalf of another state duty, Biba said that he spoke with Bianku about the possibilities the Court might have to postpone the deadlines for Albania’s obligations, as he had done in earlier instances.

“The charges against me are unacceptable. Bianku asked me in an open and friendly conversation about my career, I said that we came for this, I told him about the request of Mr. Agaci for this request the government will make to the court to postpone the deadlines for the payments the Albanian state had to give to the owners. The surfacing of the full and uncensored conversation will be enough to understand that it is a conversation between two friends. I am surprised that the opposition is turning this into a political issue. The opposition should find the full audio-surveillance and the truth will come out,” Biba said.

The event drew the attention of the capital’s diverse public and political opinion, while prosecution investigations for this audio-surveillance are expected.