Dortmund becomes third German destination with direct link to Tirana

TIRANA, Sept. 3 – Dortmund is set to become the third German city that will be directly linked to Tirana through an air route.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air says it will offer direct Tirana-Dortmund flights starting late October 2018.

Tirana is already linked to Munich and Frankfurt through direct flights.

The Tirana-Dortmund low-fare route will commence on 30 October 2018, with three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the Tirana International Airport, TIA, concessionaire says in a statement.

“We warmly welcome this new flight that brings Albania and Germany closer together. This is great news for passengers, for TIA and for the country,” says Rolf Castro-Vasquez, TIA’s executive director.

The Dortmund destination is the third direct link that the Hungarian low-cost carrier is offering from Tirana since launching its operations in the country in early 2017 by linking Tirana to Budapest after a five-year break following the 2012 bankruptcy of Malev.

Earlier this year, Wizzair also launched Tirana-London direct flights from its Luton base.

The Dortmund destination comes at a time when German interest to visit and discover Albania is on the rise.

Data published by state-statistical Institute, INSTAT, shows some 74,000 Germans visited Albania in the first seven months of this year, about 18 percent more compared to the same period last year. However, a considerable number of German citizens visiting the country are Albanian or Kosovars who have given up their Albanian citizenship to get the German one.

Germany is the host of about half a million people of Albanian roots, the majority of whom ethnic Albanians from Kosovo.

This new route will establish an important link for travellers, trade and business between Germany and Albania and will boost both inbound and outbound tourism, says TIA, Albania’s sole airport.

Germany has been the main donor in Albania development projects during the past quarter of a century of transition to democracy and a market economy. Europe’s largest economy is also one of the top trading partners and investors in the country.

Albania has announced plans to launch two new airports north and south of the country as it tries to attract new low-cost carriers and promote competition to reduce current ticket prices, estimated among the region’s highest and often forcing Albanians to travel from neighbouring airports.

Air Albania, Albania’s national flag carrier whose 49 percent stake is held by Turkish Airlines, is set to launch flights linking Tirana to regional Balkan destinations and Turkey this month.