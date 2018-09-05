Increased number of threats towards journalists, Union of Journalists warns
Story Highlights
- Union head Aleksander Cipa said that during 2017- 2018 the number of threatened journalists rose, with many seeking asylum in the US and EU countries due to job hazards, and many others seeking citizenship in other places.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 5 – The Union of Journalists of Albania announced on Tuesday that over 45 journalists from different media have sought asylum or citizenship in other states in an