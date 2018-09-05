To-be-deported Albanian man’s suicide highlights country’s ongoing exodus

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 5, 2018 12:31

To-be-deported Albanian man’s suicide highlights country’s ongoing exodus

Story Highlights

  • Out of the 367,231 US lottery Albanian applications, 189,168 are primary applications, while 178,063 come from the family members of primary applicants. The number of Albanian applicants has increased by six percent in the last three years, with 168,000 more Albanian applying than in 2015.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Sept. 5 – The suicide of an Albanian family man who was going to be deported from Germany on Wednesday attracted attention again to the alarming numbers of Albanians

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 5, 2018 12:31

Free-to-read articles

Read More