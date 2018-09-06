Coach Panucci seeks €100,000 in defamation damages against Albania’s ex-president

TIRANA, Sept. 6 – Albania’s Italian coach Christian Pannucci is seeking damages for defamation from Albania’s former president over insulting remarks in a social media status in the first such claim a national side coach is filing against senior current or former officials in the country.

Panucci has addressed the Tirana District Court to sue former Albanian president Bujar Nishani over alleged defamation following derogatory remarks the ex-president made after Albania lost 3-0 against Kosovo last May in an all-Albanian derby serving as a warm-up for the upcoming Nations League campaign.

The former Italian AC Milan and Real Madrid defender who has been in charge of Albania for one year succeeding compatriot Gianni De Biasi, is reportedly seeking €100,000 in compensation after the Albanian former president called him a charlatan in a Facebook status. The Italian coach also wants Nishani, a former interior minister who served as the country’s president from 2012 to 2017, to apologize for the status.

“Kosovo – Albania (3:0) Bravo Kosovo! Panucci is a charlatan who is destroying what had been built,” Nishani wrote in late May after Albania suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Kosovo, having previously lost against Norway at home.

While Panucci did not immediately react to the comments, the head of Albania’s football association, Armand Duka condemned declarations by “political analysts and former presidents who turn football coaches overnight.”

The 45-year Italian coach has been under fire during this year after Albania suffered three consecutive humiliating losses against Norway, Kosovo and Ukraine in friendlies ahead of the Nations League campaign which Albania starts with a home fixture against Israel on Friday, Sept. 7.