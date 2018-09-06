Albania’s tourism, experts urge looking beyond ‘numbers game’
- “Practically what we currently call foreigners, if carefully analyzed are Albanian-speaking markets from Kosovo, Macedonia, or migrants in Greece, Italy, Germany etc. The real highest number of foreigners is from Poland with about 100,000 tourists or only about 5 percent of the total,” says Kliton Gerxhani, a travel expert who heads the Albanian Tour Operators Association
TIRANA, Sept. 6 – As Albania faces a national record number of tourists, travel and tourism experts have called on the Albanian government not to focus on the numbers game,