Albanian-Greek operation hits criminal network trafficking sailing vehicles

TIRANA, Sept. 4 – Four Albanian citizens were arrested and five sailing boats were blocked, during a joint operation between the Albanian and Greek police, under the code name ‘Butrinti.’

According to Albanian police, investigations are ongoing in both countries to capture a criminal group seizing sailing vehicles in tourist-packed Corfu Island and then transporting them through the sea to neighboring Saranda.

The Albanian police arrested two members of the group and blocked two vessels, while Greek police detained two Albanian citizens in Corfu and blocked three stolen boats stolen in the island’s tourist business premises.

Police is also investigating whether the robbed vehicles were also being used for other criminal activities, such as narcotics transportation.

Traffic of sailing vehicles is noticed in these dimensions within the shared maritime borders of the two countries for the first time. Following the strict measures taken by Albanian police to equip private vessels with permits and strengthen the rules for their entry into the sea, the trafficking of sailing boats from neighboring Greece increased.

A few days ago another cruise ship robbed in Greece was found in Saranda after its Greek owner reported its theft. The shared naval space of Albania and Greece is under the attention of strong patrols of Albanian and Greek guards during the summer, in order to guarantee a successful tourist season.

Greece has lighter rules for private sailing vehicles than Albania, so tourists often choose to rent them and move from neighboring Greek areas to Albanian shores.