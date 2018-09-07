Elita 5 celebrates anniversary of band creation with one-of-a-kind concert

TIRANA, Sept. 6 – The renowned Tetovo rock band Elita 5 will be performing at Tirana’s new Amphitheatre , located at the capital’s artificial lake area for the 30-year-anniversary of the band’s creation.

The bands’ members are considered pioneers of Albanian rock and their songs have a very large fanbase in Albania.

‘Tornado,’ titled after the band’s latest album name, will kick off at eight pm on Friday, Sept. 7, and the band’s five members – who have remained unchanged over the last thirty years – will play on for hours.

The band’s solist Arif Zyberi told local media during their rehearsals that Tirana is the epicenter for all Albanian nationals who live outside the country’s borders, so the idea to perform in Tirana for the band’s anniversary wasn’t coincidental.

The band was established in 1988 and seems to have had all its dreams and aspirations fulfilled through the years.

Zyberi said the band’s all-too-famous ballads were inspired from their own personal stories, however, the social, political and economic situation of Albanians in Kosovo, Macedonia and Albania also affected the band’s creative streak.

He recalled the moment the band was privileged to watch a majestic Scorpions concert in Tirana, while war was ongoing in neighboring Macedonia.

“It was a very difficult moment for us, because while the concert kept playing, Macedonia was at war and I remember when the concert started, I sat in the public and called my friend and told her to listen to the band. And she said that’s all great, but that I should listen to what’s happening here, in Tetovo. There was loud banging sounds everywhere. It was an important experience for us, which I will remember throughout my life,” Zyberi said.

Asked what has been the band’s magic ingredient to not breaking up through the years, Zyberi listed their original friendship in terms of creativity, and the dedication to their work and their fans professionally.

“We will sing songs from the Elita 5 repertoire, we made a very real selection based on the bands YouTube hits. We hope that the public will sing along, for me it would be a concert failure if we do not sing together with the public that night,” he concluded.