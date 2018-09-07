‘Exploring the Invisible’ exhibition opens at Kalo Gallery

TIRANA, Sept. 6 – Ilir Pojani’s contemporary art exhibition ‘Exploring the Invisible’ will kick off on Monday, Sept. 10, at the Kalo Gallery, in Tirana.

To remain open everyday until Sept. 28, the exhibition aims to bring back figures depicted by the artists following their inspiration by the Grand Masters, but by approaching their characters in quite an interesting individual style.

Ardian Isufi, the Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, is the curator of the exhibition, which marks a new event in the gallery’s institutional and personal cooperation.

Known for the figurative style ranging from representational to a semi representation form, combined with elements of abstraction and ambiguous narrative, Pojani is an Albanian-American contemporary artist who depicts mainly humans or objects of nature in manner that tries to explore and discover the invisible – the feeling – thus opening up endless possibilities for interpretation of inner world of the subjects.

Pojani was born in 1954, in Tirana, Albania. He studied painting and graphic art at the National Academy of Arts in Tirana. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions and international art contests in United States and Europe. Pojani has won several international art awards. His distinct artwork has been recognized and owned by many art collectors and galleries throughout the world.

Painting has always been an essential part of his life, as he began to draw and paint as a little child, and never had any doubts about becoming an artist.