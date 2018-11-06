Reform fails to make Albania’s new municipalities financially independent, auditors say

TIRANA, Nov. 6 – Almost four years after Albania started implementing a territorial and administrative reform that reorganized local government units, the new larger 61 municipalities continue remaining largely dependent on central government funding and their further decentralization and fiscal autonomy remains at risk, a report has shown.

A recent report by Albania’s Supreme State Audit Institution, ALSAI, shows that with eight months to go before Albania holds the upcoming local elections, the much-rumored territorial and administrative reform that cut the number of local government units from 373 very fragmented communes and municipalities that now operate as municipal units to just 61 consolidated and larger municipalities has failed to increase income for most municipalities, which state auditors say is the gist of the decentralization reform.

The new larger municipalities continue relying on central government grants known as ‘unconditional transfers’ which account for half of their total budget while funds allocated on a competitive basis are often politically motivated and discriminatory against specific municipalities run by opposition-proposed mayors, auditors say.

“The current level of 1 percent of the GDP for the unconditional transfer is insufficient to turn municipalities into drivers and promoters of the country’s economic development and contribute to the reduction of asymmetries among the country’s regions and cities. The current rate is more or less the same to the pre-administrative and territorial reform level and the central budget allocates about 1 percent of the GDP which is the lowest regional level and prevents municipalities from increasing the quality of services they provide,” says the report.

Albania’s central government allocated around 15 billion lek (about €120 million) in unconditional transfers to the local government units for 2018, some 15 percent of which went to the country’s largest municipality of Tirana, the country’s largest local government unit with a resident population of more than half a million.

State auditors says the state-run Regional Development Fund that allocates central government investment grants to municipalities on a competitive basis triggers uncertainties in the budget planning and political patronage with some right wing-led municipalities such as northern Shkodra and Lezha municipalities and Kamez, the latter a municipality of some 105,000 residents outside Tirana, receiving little or no support at all.

“Albania is the region’s sole country that applies a system requiring municipalities to compete in order to finance their exclusive operations,” says the report.

State auditors are also concerned over what it calls the ‘frequent and groundless’ central government intervention in the local tax system destabilizing local government finances.

The report shows local government units lost about 1.7 billion lek (€13.5 mln) in 2017 after the central government scrapped local taxes on small businesses in 2015.

Poor collection rates

Albanian local government units collect only 2.5 percent of the GDP in income and about 9 percent of total national income, compared to an average of 6 percent of the GDP and 17 percent of national income in the South East Europe region, according to a report by NALAS, the Macedonia-based Network of Associations of Local Authorities of South-East Europe.

State auditors say local government revenue grew at a slower pace compared to central government over 2015-2017, in a handicap that should have been addressed through new legislation sharing benefits and the burden of economic growth at a national level.

A local government finances portal show total income by the country’s 61 municipalities grew by 16 percent to about 81 billion lek (€644 mln) in 2017, but the hike was mainly attributed to the performance of the municipality of Tirana, due to a boom in the construction sector boosting the local government tax on the impact on infrastructure.

The report says the municipality of Tirana, which alone collects the same to the remaining 60 municipalities in local taxes, has deepened inequality among the country’s local government units.

Auditors say the construction triggered revenue hike in the municipality of Tirana does not reflect sustainable performance for the country’s largest municipality due to the considerable construction tax share in its total revenue and being dependent on the construction sector, which has recovered only in the past couple of years following a long-ailing period.

The municipality of Tirana, where construction recovery was focused, collected about 3.5 billion lek (€28 mln) in infrastructure tax in 2017, accounting for more than two-third of total tax on new constructions collected nationwide and about a fifth of its income.

In 2017, the tax on the impact on infrastructure for the municipality of Tirana, was raised to 8 percent of the sale price for housing facilities, up from a previous 4 percent of the construction costs, in what developers described as a four-fold hike and blamed for triggering a hike in apartment and business facility prices. The infrastructure tax was revised down to 4 percent for business facilities earlier this year as multi-storey towers projects get under way.

Due to several tax hikes and stronger central government support, the municipality of Tirana has seen its budget almost increase by two-thirds in the past three years, allowing it to boost much-needed investment in the country’s capital.

‘Badly drafted reform’

The Albanian state audit institution says the administrative and territorial reform that the Albanian Parliament adopted in 2014 violated the European Charter of Local Self-Government by failing to have residents have their say through a referendum on the new division of local units. Auditors say the territorial and administrative reform failed to take into account population, geo-cultural criteria, creating an asymmetry in municipal borders, triggering amalgamation of local government units in northern Albanian and fragmentation in southern Albania.

Auditors have made a series of recommendations, including increasing the number of taxes shared with local government units in order to guarantee financial autonomy for the new 61 municipalities and reform central government support through grants.

The report says local government units need an extra 12 billion lek (Euro 96 million) in order to fulfil obligations under new legislation and rehabilitate infrastructure from former central government-run public services such as water and sewerage companies.

Albania will hold its next local election on June 30, 2019 following the mid-2015 elections that paved the way for the implementation of the current administrative and territorial reform.

Albania’s state audit institution is set to have a new leader in the next few months following the expiry of the 7-year mandate of incumbent head Bujar Leskaj. President Ilir Meta has nominated Vitore Tusha, a former Constitutional Court member as his choice to receive the parliament’s okay for one of the country’s key constitutional institutions dealing with auditing public finances.