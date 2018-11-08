Only one out of five Albanian PhD holders willing to return home, study shows

TIRANA, Nov. 8 – Only one out of five Albanian PhDs holders living and working abroad say they would be willing to return and contribute to the country’s development through know-how gained in top North American and European universities, according to survey.

A recent UNDP-commissioned research study examining the brain drain situation in Albania, ranked among top countries for tertiary-educated emigrants globally, shows a grim situation about the prospects of the Albanian scientific diaspora returning home at a time when Albania continues losing qualified workers in an ongoing upward trend during the past quarter of a century of the country’s transition to democracy and a market economy.

“Our survey data show that 17.1 percent of Albanian PhDs ‘would like to return’ to Albania, 49.7 percent say they ‘have not decided yet,’ and 33.2 percent say they ‘will not return.’ A breakdown of answers from the group that would like to return shows that this desire is higher among PhD candidates (20%) than it is among those already with a PhD (15%),” says the UNDP study.

Yet, more than half of those who wished to return pushed back the return for at least five years, long enough to assess the development of the social and economic conditions at home and progress made in the research system.

Asked about the conditions that should be in place in order for them to return, the majority of PhD respondents looked for greater economic and political stability, reduced levels of corruption at home, higher job security and social security, better public order and infrastructure, a clean environment and a rich social and cultural life.

The study says that due to lack of socio-economic conditions and proper research infrastructure at home, for many of the Albanian PhDs living abroad the option of a sustainable return of representatives of the Albanian scientific diaspora would not be a realistic, durable and long-term policy but, rather, would lead to disappointment and their eventual re-emigration.

“I have returned twice to Albania, after completing my Master’s and my PhD, and on both occasions I was badly disappointed and felt impelled to return to the West,” a Luxembourg-based Albanian PhD is quoted as saying in the study.

Some 62 PhDs returned to Albania from 2006 to 2011 under a brain gain programme, but some of them have emigrated again.

Back in late 2016, a major summit on Albania’s large diaspora was held with much fanfare in Tirana, discussing a series of issues on the topic, including how to engage Albanian intellectuals abroad in the country’s economic development.

However, two years on, there have been sporadic cases of successful Albanians abroad returning home and what’s worse a rising number of Albanians, including professionals like doctors and nurses have been leaving the country in search of better alternatives such as Europe’s leading economy, Germany, the destination of dozens of thousands of Albanians seeking ungrounded asylum in the past few years.

New brain drain wave

The UN study shows brain emigration in Albania has now picked up again, with certain groups of mostly younger-age professionals such as engineers, IT specialists, doctors and nurses, leaving the country and heading mainly to Germany.

The situation is especially concerning among Albania’s poorly paid medical professionals, more than three quarters of whom said they were willing to leave the country if given the opportunity, according to a recent survey by a local Albanian NGO.

“Germany has relaxed the doctor-recognition procedures. They accept them from all Balkan countries, though they first have to work in a rural area and undergo training,” says Dorina, an Albanian PhD holder as quoted in the UNDP study.

“Almost 30 percent of students that completed studies in the same year as me have gone to Germany. Each year, around 180 doctors graduate [in Albania], and in the last 3–4 years around 30 percent have emigrated to Germany. This is, regrettably, a very high percentage, because there has been a six-year investment for these doctors,” she adds.

Albania has around 1.2 million migrants abroad, almost 40 percent of its 2.8 million resident population, making it one of the countries with the highest per capita migration around the world, with a series of social and economic consequences for the country’s future prospects.

Experts says Albanians are mostly leaving the country because of economic reasons, looking to escape poverty in their homes, but also to integrate into leading European economies and take advantage of better education, health and social protection infrastructure for their families.

Way out

The UNDP study suggests the Albanian government needs to identify and locate Albanian academics and researchers in OECD countries and create a database that should contain the social and demographic data of the person, their degree, field of study, university of graduation and current job position.

“The return of part of the academic and research elite to Albania will be determined to a considerable extent by the economic and social development of the country and the sustainable progress of an efficacious national research system, so that the gap with industrialized countries in which this elite works grows smaller. Furthermore, the process of brain gain or competence gain is closely linked with the frequency and quality of exchanges taking place between the country of origin and the scientific diaspora,” says the study.

Experts say the Albanian government needs to offer incentives to attract highly qualified people to return to or visit the country by establishing quotas in the local public administration and universities through legal provisions and well-defined criteria.

“I could contribute to writing project proposals for EU funds. I am willing to sit together with Albanian colleagues and write project proposals, exchange experiences and discuss how to assist in obtaining funds from the EU for conducting research,” says Anila, an Albanian who earned her PhD in England and now lives and works in another EU country.