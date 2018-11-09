France-based violin virtuoso performs in Tirana

TIRANA, Nov. 4- Artists Tedi Papavrami, a genius in violin, has returned in Albania to hold his first duet concert in our country. He played at the Cultural Center of Orthodox Cathedral of the capital with pianist Francois Frederic Guy. The two-hour long concert conducted by Vlorent Xhafaj brought four violin and piano sonatas from Beethoven.

‘’Beethoven is a composer that like many great musicians, is closely linked to nature. Quite often when we listen to his work we hear the impressions of nature and seasons,’’ said Papavrami prior to the concert, regarding the composer and the nature of the performance, the first of its own.

The sonatas played were the first sonata, which Xhafaj holds it as a brilliant work and a classic virtuoso in a genre where Beethoven showed himself unachievable. The second played was the no.6 sonata, an original, complex piece regarding its thematics and structure.

The third sonata played was no.4, which starts off abruptly and dramatically, a recognized feature of Beethoven’s style of composition. And the last piece performed was the ‘spring’ sonata, a prominent work from music fans and scholars, one of the global treasures of music history.

‘’Sweet and softest melodies, until forgetfulness, like in a dream world,’’ said Xhafaj regarding the piece.

These are all works excellent for a violin-piano collaboration, which both musicians managed to depict their talents into, and allow the audience to experience a 10-year long cooperation between the artists in worldwide scenes. They have published three CDs together on full violin and piano sonatas, and expressed their wishes to return to the Albanian scene with a second concert performing all ten Beethoven’s sonatas.

Tedi Papavrami left Albania when he was 12 years old. He returned for the concert after being away for 35 years. He started playing the violin at the age of four and performed his first concert at the age of eight. He also performed in the first concert of Paganini’s works in Albania at the age of 11. Prof. Robert Papavrami, his father, who had a deep faith in his son’s talent, with the help of flutist Alain Marion managed to get him a scholarship at the Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique në Paris under the guidance of Pierre Amoyal.

After the conservatory, Papavrami has performed in numerous concerts worldwide under the direction of renowned conductors, has won various awards and competitions, received a diploma at the Lausanne Conservatory, and late conducting further studying under the direction of Zino Francescatti and Viktoria Mullova. He has also appeared in a couple of films, and is a translator of Ismail Kadare’s books in French.