Albanian astrophysicist publishes book about newest discoveries

TIRANA, Nov. 3- Renowned astrophysicist Mimoza Hafizi is publishing a novel titled ‘’Rose drop for us and Aliens’’ (Pike trendafili per ne dhe Alienet), which discusses the possibility of an alien civilization smiling at us. She uses the many discoveries made in the field of astrophysics to built her story around.

There are about 400 thousand planets discovered up to this point and 30 of them are being closely inspected for possible alien inhabitation as they are thought to provide the necessary atmosphere for existence. Hafizi thus tries to portray in a creative way all the main discoveries of this millenium regarding new planets and galaxies.

The much sought celestial space from her and many others, brings itself through facts for the common people to freely experience the existence of other lives in this Universe. The very desire of the author was for readers who don’t know much about astrology to learn something. And Hafizi uses her knowledge to describe the galactic processes through a simple language so that everyone will understand, hoping the reader will see the sky with an embrace and enthusiasm.

‘’My incentive was the desire to communicate humanity’s knowledge of the universe and planets outside our galactic system that might hold life, to people who aren’t professionals [in the field]. I communicate this emotion to my students, but this time I wanted to find a simple that anyone with a minimal education can understand what is happening, how humanity managed to permeate in billions light years away and search for life even in other galaxies,’’ said Hafizi in her book’s presentation at the Albanian Academy of Sciences in Tirana.

‘’Rose drop’’ is a popular science fiction book according to critics. Hafizi explained that the title of the book is a stylized adjustment to the closest planet Earth has outside our solar system. Through real or imaginary events which happen in important research centers around the globe, this book seeks to connect the reader with the far-away small worlds explored during the this third millennium’s eve. These are exoplanets, planets around other stars which behold the secret to extraterrestrial life.

Using fictional characters that are familiar to the science environment, Hafizi explains the scientific theses and hypotheses through episodes, dialogues, meditations and fantasies at the edge of knowledge. Not only contemplative of extraterrestrial life, but also optimistic and celebratory of Earthlings’ intelligence, excellence, advanced technology, vigorous progress, strong characters and soft temperaments, which intertwine to space and Universe explorers.

There is always the question of why are we exploring the vast spaces. Hafizi didn’t give a straight answer, but hopes the reader will be able to read through the lines and decide for themselves what is important to put a stress upon. Yet, in our unconsciousness there is always the fight for survival and expansion of our species.

There is no known alien life so far. Only the curiosity to learn the unknown, to feed the odyssey within us all. Hafizi seeks to turn a light on the dark mysteries which govern the spaces, and a light to the perhaps dark spheres of the readers’ knowledge regarding the subject.

‘’Did I make it? Only readers will tell. Anyhow, it is better to tire yourself lighting a candle rather than endlessly cursing the darkness,’’ said Hafizi.