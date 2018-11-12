President Meta attends hundredth anniversary of WWI armistice in Paris

TIRANA, Nov. 12 – Albanian President Ilir Meta was invited by French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to attend the commemoration ceremony of the hundredth anniversary of the World War I armistice, which took place at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris.

At the start of the officially activity, which was also attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders, Meta was welcomed in a state ceremony at the Élysée Palace by Macron and his wife,.

During his meeting with Macron, Meta expressed the high estimates for the traditional and excellent relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of their dynamic.

Meta also praised Macron’s role in building a stronger and much more united Europe.

During his stay in Paris, Meta also met Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with whom, according to the president’s office announcement, he praised the unique relations between our people in respect and gratitude toward Israel’s history and expressed his will to build an even closer relationship in the future between the countries.

Despite the excellent relations between France and Albania mentioned by Meta, France’s Macron was one of the key players, along with Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Stef Blok, who blocked Albania’s chances to open accession negotiations in order to eventually become EU member back in July.

According to Macron, the EU should not expand before fixing its own internal policies and making sure all its member states are aligned with the same democratic core values and perspectives, also signaling distrust towards Albania’s so-far-achieved EU-based reforms.

France is one of Albanian asylum-seekers’ favorite destinations, while French authorities have warned, time and time again, the country must do something to curb its migration waves, especially since it’s considered a ‘country of safe origin,’ meaning Albanian citizens are, most of the time, not applicable to receive asylum by EU states.