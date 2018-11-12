Local company gets ‘lucrative’ €50 mln PPP for Albanian Riviera access road
- A local business portal described the project's taxpayer- supported cost at €3.4 million per km, in costs that also include maintenance for 13 years, as too high for a two-lane road considering the country’s previous experience with similar roads and even highways at construction costs of about €1 million/km
TIRANA, Nov. 12 – Another local Albanian company has been awarded what looks like a lucrative public private partnership project to upgrade and maintain road infrastructure following an unsolicited proposal