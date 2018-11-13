EU expects Albania’s growth to slow down over next couple of years
Story Highlights
- “The recent real appreciation of the Albanian currency weighs on price competitiveness and the export industries’ margins, but a negative effect on exports is likely to appear only in 2019 when new investment decisions and contracts will be made,” says the European Commission in its latest autumn forecast as it expects Albania’s growth to slow down to 3.9 percent over 2019-2020
TIRANA, Nov. 13 – The European Commission has revised Albania’s 2018 growth outlook upward, but expects the Albanian economy to slightly slow down over the next couple of years due