Lleshi’s active military status becomes new dividing point between President and PM
Story Highlights
- In his request for information directed to the defense ministry, Meta has raised a number of questions concerning Lleshi’s military status, the clash between the MoI’s civil function and Lleshi’s long military career, the constitutional issue of appointing him as MoI and his conviction that an active military man cannot run or be appointed as lawmaker or minister without first resigning from duty.
TIRANA, Nov. 13 – On Monday, President Ilir Meta published the information he’d inquired from the ministry of defense concerning the active military status of the current deputy interior minister