Albania’s 2019 fiscal package only partly meets expectations for better business climate
- In its proposals for the 2019 fiscal package, the American Chamber of Commerce in Albania representing some of the key foreign and local investors in the country, says the government has to settle the issue of timely VAT refunds, offer a broader inclusion in the deductible expenses, extend the loss carryforward period, recognize non-collectable bad debt in financial reports even without a final court decision, lift the obligation to place a bank guarantee before initiating a customs appeal and establish an independent appeals unit for the customs sector
TIRANA, Nov. 14 – Tax incentives offered by the government in the 2019 fiscal package only partly meet expectations by foreign and Albanian business representatives to improve the country’s business