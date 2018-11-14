Durres Port German concessionaire warned over ousting rival stevedoring companies
Story Highlights
- The competition watchdog says the German concessionaire risks facing a fine of up to 10 percent of its annual turnover, equal to about €460,000 considering the company's 2017 revenue, for what could be a severe violation of competition rules over discriminatory criteria placed on the companies it signed contracts with and not handling ships under the 'first come, first served principle.’
TIRANA, Nov. 14 – Albania’s competition authority has warned it could fine a German concessionaire at Durres Port over ousting rival stevedoring companies since late 2015 when it became the