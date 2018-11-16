Real estate registration officers sued for power abuse in Saranda
Story Highlights
- In recent years, apart from property conflicts in the courts, dozens of land, pasture and construction land files that have ended up in Vlora’s and Saranda’s prosecution offices of Vlora and Saranda because of abuse include local officials.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 13 – Tirana’s Supreme State Audit (SSA) reported to the prosecution office eight Saranda Real Estate Registration Office workers who it suspects have abused their power. The SSA