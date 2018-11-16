Drowning the future in PPPs and swift-walking into the crisis of tomorrow
Story Highlights
- The PPPs are working only for the few people benefiting from them. They are enriching the already rich and large business entities that are doing minimum investment and are not really accountable to anyone. Companies face no costs or any other type of negative consequences when the promised services don’t happen in a timely or effective manner. It is again the state who takes this burden if at all.
By Alba Çela From the pulpit of the Assembly this week, Economy Minister Arben Ahmetaj called the public private partnership contracts, the infamous PPPs, the ultimate good option for the