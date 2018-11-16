Albania events to follow

Tirana Liberation Day is on Nov. 17. In this day the Tirana Municipality organizes some festive activities, but the most traditional one, is that moment when veterans gathers at ‘Unknown Soldier’ monument, putting there flowers and remembering this historical day.

A talk with artist Hiwa K- Harabel Contemporary Art Platform has the pleasure to invite the public in an open Talk with Iraqi artist Hiwa K which will take place in hall Black Box (University of Arts.) on 16th of November 2018. Hiwa K will bring in Tirana pieces of his successful screenings that permeate through a connective inception; the experience of obligated escape from homeland. Included in his life experience are causes of migration, difficulties of endurance at every turn, by any means, and above all, prevails the longing for living and survival, regardless of obstacles.

Travel to Discover Tirana will be organizing a day tour to Pellumbas cave and Erzen river canions for the hiking lovers on Nov. 18. The traveling starts at 9 a.m. from the Palace of Congresses to a destination not far from Tirana, for a picnic, nature hiking and music.

International Tirana Trade Fair launched its 25th edition at the Palace of Congresses from Nov. 21-24. This is the largest fair in Albania, taking place since 1994 and organized by Klik- Expo Group Albania. The most notable companies in Albania and from the world in various sectors, such as heavy industry, textile, garment and footwear, communication services, will have a chance to promote their brands and products at this fair in a national and international audience.

The fair will also be organizing a talk by Paul Hodgkins on the theme of ‘’The power of project leadership.’’ He will talk on how to go beyond the barrier of just project manager and become a leader. The objective is to demonstrate that it is vital, if project managers are to ensure sustainable and positive project outcomes for their team, their sponsors, their stakeholders, their customers, for society and their country; that they must adapt from being a ‘project manager’ to be able to become a ‘project leader’.

Cinema

Bohemian Rhapsody- Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Operation: Overlord- On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and destroy a radio transmitter. As the soldiers approach their target, they soon begin to realize that there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Making their way to an underground lab, the outnumbered men stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a vicious battle against an army of the undead.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web- Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth’s laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster. A film based on the fourth novel of Millenium Series started by Stieg Larsson.

First Man- Director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Burn the Stage- The first film by BTS showing their BTS Wings Tour behind the scenes. The full history of the K-Pop band will unfold, along with their rise to fame. This film brings a more intimate look at how this band broke barriers and conquered the music scene.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald- J.K. Rawling brings the sequel of beloved Fantastic Beasts. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

Cold November- In the beginning of the ’90s, Yugoslavian Government cancelled the autonomy of Kosovo, dissolved its Parliament and closed down the National Television. Whole institutional life was reorganized by new authorities, while the majority of citizens responded with peaceful demonstrations. During this evil time, Fadili who is working as an archivist has to choose between two options, being aware that both of them are wrong. In this way, he involuntarily and unwillingly, ‘swallows’ the shame, endures the pressure coming from all sides and deals with the bad reputation for just one reason: to provide welfare for his family.

Night School- Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright.

Cats and Peachtopia- A cat named Blanket has long been living in a high-rise apartment in the city with his son, Cloak. One day, curious about the outside world, Cloak decides to leave home and embarks on an adventure to find the legendary cat’s paradise. To find his son, Blanket must overcome his fear and reconcile with his past, with the help of a female Macaw.

Theatre

La Traviata- Giuseppe Verdi’s renowned opera in three acts returns at the Albanian stage in a selected cast for bringing viewers the thrills of this masterpiece. The National Theatre of Opera and Ballet will stage this beloved piece, the most well-played operistic work internationally, at the Palace of Congresses.

The Diary of Anne Frank- Metropol Theatre will be staging The Diary of Anne Frank until Dec. 2018. The theatre has chosen the adapted part from Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, directed by Amela Demaj with a selected cast from the open auditions the theatre policies. Known for its smaller stage, this theatre focuses on integrated scenery and viewer-actor engagement.

Just Like You- Professor Lee Shackleford’s puppet-play for young children Just Like You, is still being staged at the Metropol Theatre. This puppet show seeks to teach kids about children with special abilities and disabilities, how their lives are, and context and information regarding these abilities they hold. Prior to the show, the actors underwent a five-month course to learn sign language, so they can relate more with the public.

Father Sergius- The National Theatre will be introducing to the public Leo Tolstoy’s Father Sergius directed by Fatos Berisha, staged at ArTurbina from Nov. 15-18. The play follows the story of military man Stefan Kazatski, who retreats to the life of a monk after he faces the betrayal of his wife and best friend. The tormenting fight of a man against the freedom of life with its beauties, temptations and lusts, and the seclusion due to a promise made to God.

Hypocrites or the English Patient- A play by Jeton Neziraj with a direction by Agon Myftari and Blerta Neziraj, a courtesy of the National Theatre brought at the stage of ArTurbina. This comedy follows six characters who tell of the ‘’happy end’’ in message centers, the illegal kidney transplants and heart stents operations that happen meanwhile the Balkan Highway of Peace is being built. A comic, pornographic portrayal of a healthcare trapped in the greedy mouth of capitalism.

Masked- The University of Arts will stage a play from Israeli writer Ilan Hatsor, directed by Milto Kutali, and with a cast of renowned actors Alfred Trebicka, Arben Derhemi, Ismail Shtino. The play seeks to show that when violence asks, loss responds. The play will come at the scene of the National Experimental Theatre from Nov. 15-18.

The Man Outside- A dramatic play by Wolfgang Borchert brought by the National Experimental Theatre, which follows the story of post-war soldier Beckmann, who returns home from Russia and finds his wife with another man, and therefore losing him home, his beliefs, illusions. An exploration of post-traumatic stress disorder suffered from most veterans who return home, to an alienated man who seeks suicide. Due to its sensitive topic, Borchert himself put an undertitle to this play, calling it ‘’A play that no theatre wants to perform and no audience wants to see.’’

The Enchanted Library- A children’s theatre play adapted by Marsel Greva and Kleard Germenji, directed by Greva, and brought to the audience at the stage of the National Experimental Theatre. It follows the story of 10-year-old Daisy who assumes the clerk position at her grandfather’s bookstore, after he falls ill in his bed. Daisy loves books, and she is astonished to find that the fantasy worlds of the books at the store come to life. Soon, she finds herself obtained in adventure with her favorite characters to find a priceless necklace.

Brother and Sister- The children’s play adapted and directed by Xhuliano Brisku si still being staged at the National Experimental Theatre. Witch Morgana abducts two little kids, John and Joanna who are brother and sister, so she can become queen of Nolan. When the two kids manage to escape the evil witch, she poisons the water and fruits of the woods, so the kids can turn to animal and be killed by the hunters. John turns to a roe, and prince Noah captures Morgana. But how will John return to a kid again?

Exhibitions

Here- or Rather There, is Over There- The ongoing art installation by Kosovo artist Flaka Haliti will be exhibited at the National Arts Gallery until early 2019. The installation suggests a general skepticism toward unambiguous definitions of space. The destabilization of territorial ascriptions, especially dichotomies between East and West, is characteristic of the artist’s work.

Ruth Wolf-Rehfeldt: Collages and Editions- An ongoing exhibition at the National Arts Gallery of the German artist Wolf-Rehfeldt until early 2019. The artist is associated with visual poetry and mail art. A collection of her typewritten arts is currently being exhibited, along with a recent short mediated interview with the artist who tells of her life, fascinated to find that there is still interest in her work. Working primarily for a post world war 2 Germany, she stopped when the Berlin wall was torn down.

Marc Chagall: Magical Gravity- An ongoing exhibition of renowned French-Russian artist Marc Chagall at the Center for Openness and Dialogue inside the Prime Ministry building. The exhibition consists of 180 engravings made by the artist where he let his imagination run wild in depicting scenes from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Gogol’s Dead Souls, and La Fontaine’s Fables.

Manastir Congress: The Path to a National Union- The National History Museum in Tirana will be hosting an exhibition about the Manastir Congress from Nov. 14-22 in the framework of its 110th anniversary. The exhibition will present the path to the composition of the Albanian alphabet during the 19th century. Pictures of the members of the congress accompanied with their biographies will be displayed, as well as books written by them.

Flowers to Alysse- Kalo Gallery will be displaying a personal exhibition by Leon Cika, a contemporary artist who works with painting and photography. This personal exhibition is a set of paintings dedicated to his granddaughter Alysse, by whom he was inspired to produce the work. The main theme of the work is centered around flowers, their depiction in various, strong colors, and love.

Appearances- Zeta Gallery introduces a solo show by Idlir Koka. The paintings brushed in an expressionist style filled with art history references, deal with aspects of entertainment and show consumption while putting in the spotlight the spectator who fills the auditorium. Koka aims to decipher the nature of the spectacle and its hegemony over the culture of our day, through images. All his works of the latest series describe the details of human activities within the theatrical scenery and stalls.

Tirana- Venice- New York- The National History Museum is exhibiting a set of 50 paintings by artist Gjergj Meta. The paintings in a contemporary expressionist style focus on scenery and depict the reflections of the artist from the three respective cities that he has visited, worked and exhibited on.

Moti i Madh- A collaborative exhibition from the Museum of Kosovo and the National History Museum in Tirana. This exhibition contains statues, replicas, engravings of various authors and portraits, through which visitors are acquainted with moments of life and battles of the Albanian National Hero, Gjergj Kastrioti-Skënderbeu, who was the most consistent and most prominent representative of the leading Albanian elite, who steadily led the front of the Albanian war against the Ottoman Empire.

Taso- A personal exhibition by renowned artist Gazmend Leka at the FAB gallery, which opens on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., until Nov. 29.

Music, Dance and Nightlife

Teelco- Progressive techno musician Teelco, will be organizing a couple of music events in Tirana for two consecutive events, on Nov. 16 at the Piu 39 Food & Club Tirana, and then on Nov. 17 at Pepper Pizza Tirana. On Nov. 16, Pepper Pizza Tirana will also be hosting a music night from Antoin.

Dabo- Destil Hostel in Tirana will be hosting a music night on Nov. 16 by Dabo starting at 9 p.m.. The musical alter-ego of artist Donald Braho, Dabo is known for his hypnotic sounds mainly within the genre of electronic music, -techno, electro, breaks,- mixed with beats of funk, pop, and jazz. Adding vocals, his sets are discerned among the audience, in an appraisal to his added scenic performance along with the musical combinations.

Ledri Vula- Nightclub Folie Terrace will host a party on Nov. 16 starting at 11 p.m., under the music of Kosovo rapper Ledri Vula, a favorite among the Albanian audience.

Tiri & Band- Garage Tirana is hosting a live music event Friday, Nov. 16 starting at 10 p.m., where musicians Tiri Gjoci followed by Sokol Turdiu will be playing live for the audiences.

Butrint Imeri- Nightclub Cinco Cavalli in Tirana will be hosting a party on Nov. 16 starting at 11:30 p.m., under the music of artis Butrint Imeri. Imeri is an R&B and soul singer, newly emerging at the Albanian scene.

Sabri Fejzullahu- Night club Magic 4 at Italia boulevard will be hosting a musical event on Nov. 16, with musician Sabri Fejzullahu, starting at 11 p.m..

Lollipop- Nightclub Lollipop will be hosting a party on Nov. 16 starting at 11:30 p.m., on the theme of Unizkm’s Selfie Party. The music is brought by celebrated Albanian musician, Dj Sardi.

Irkenc Hyka- Nightclub Folie Terrace will be hosting another party on Nov. 17 starting at 11 p.m., under the music of renowned musician Irkenc Hyka, an Albanian R&B soul singer, favorite among youth.

West Side Family & Buta- Nightclub L’arena Premium Club on Elbasan St. will be hosting a party on Nov. 17, starting at 11 p.m.. Invited will be beloved hip-hop and rap music group West Side Family, in a collaboration with rapper Buta.

Gerta Mahmutaj & Band- Bla Bla Public Bar in Tirana hosts a musical night with R&B soul singer Gerta Mahmutaj on Nov. 22, starting at 9 p.m.. Gerta is a newly emerging musician in the Albanian music scene.