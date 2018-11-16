National Book Fair launches 21st edition

TIRANA, Nov. 14- The national Book Fair is launching its 21st edition at the Palace of Congresses in Tirana from Nov. 14-18. This is the largest fair in Albania, as well as the most renowned and anticipated one. More than 100 publishing houses will be sharing with the public their newest publications, and also the best-selling books throughout the year. This year there will be also publishing houses from Macedonia and Montenegro joining the fair.

This is the most important cultural event in Albania for literature. The event is organized by the Albanian Publishers Association (APA), which except creating the logistics for the publishing houses to introduce their publications and be in a closer contact with the readers, it also organizes various activities and discussions, and also awards prizes in the categories of Best Book, Best Translator and Best Children’s Book.

A good focus of this year is on children’s book, what do they read, and how to influence and grow a conscientious reader. Publishers, writers, teachers and professors, librarians, translators, culture and education institutions’ representatives, etc., will be discussing on the issue of reading in Albania, the future reader and the future of reading in our country. The main topic of discussion which will be held by Petrit Ymeri, the president of APA, and writer Ledia Dushi on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. will be ‘’The challenges of reading today. Motives for reading and not reading. What does Albanian youth read?’’

This topic of discussion comes due to the shocking and frightening data issued by the Albanian institute of statistics, which claimed that 1 million Albanians hadn’t read at least one book in a year. The reasons vary from economic, social, education related, and psychological. The speakers will be discussing with the participants the reasons of this phenomenon which has been happening in the last two decades, with its lowest low in years, and try to encourage reading by pointing out the benefits and positive effects of reading.

The readers will also get a chance to meet in person various writers who are publishing their books at the booths of their contracted publishing houses and get a signature, or have a discussion with them.

A surprise for all passionate readers will be the publishing of the newest book by internationally renowned and locally beloved writer Ismail Kadare, ‘’When rulers dispute’’ (Kur sunduesit grinden). He will be at the Fair himself and will be signing books, too.