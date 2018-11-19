Friendly against Wales could be make or break for under-fire Albania coach

By Ervin Lisaku

TIRANA, Nov. 19 – The upcoming friendly against Wales could be Christian Panucci’s last as head of Albania’s national side following an embarrassing 4-0 home loss against Scotland that saw Albania relegated to League D of the inaugural Nations League campaign and Albania’s 2018 performance under the Italian coach being one of the worst in decades.

Albania host Wales on Tuesday, Nov. 20 in a friendly that could prove decisive for the Italian coach’s chances to continue leading Albania through the Euro 2020 qualifiers, having already lost a chance to keep qualification hopes alive through the Nations League, a UEFA tournament that largely replaces friendlies, but also plays a major part for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by deciding the final four places via play-offs.

Albania desperately needed a win against Scotland, but the national side’s hopes received a severe blow as Albania remained in 10 men early in the game following a foolish headbutt by captain Mergim Mavraj, a former Hamburger defender who now plays in the Greek top league.

The embarrassing performance against a Scotland team facing key absences and debut Scot players easily scoring to Albania irritated the almost packed stadium with crowds chanting for Panucci’s resignation and leaving the stadium in the second half as Albania failed to have a single shot on target for the entire game.

However, Panucci insisted he will not step down even after the Scotland loss and it is now up to the Albanian football association to decide on his stay.

The 45-year Italian had already been under pressure following a series of poor performances which he justified with key absences in the national side and newly called up players needing time to adjust.

Albania’s football association president had indicated Panucci’s performance would be analyzed following Scotland and Wales games, but the embarrassing loss against the Scots seems to have already set the association in motion to settle the contract with Panucci and seek for a replacement ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

A renowned former Italian international who played for top European clubs, but had little coaching experience when taking over as Albania coach, the 45-year-old Panucci has lost eight out of 13 games since taking over in mid-2017 when he succeeded compatriot Gianni De Biasi who led Albania to a first-ever appearance at a major competition such as Euro 2016.

Panucci, who was hired on a two-and-a-half year €280,000 contract, had been set a Euro 2020 qualification target whose first opportunity he missed with Albania finishing bottom in League C Group 1.

Albania collected only a home victory against Israel and was relegated to League D for the for the next 2020-21 UEFA Nations League as the lowest ranked third-placed team in a League C where the three remaining groups featured four teams.

In case of not settling the deal amicably, Albania could face a €140,000 penalty for unilaterally cancelling the contract with Panucci who now faces a key test against a tough side such as Wales led by Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale.

The friendly against top-20 FIFA ranked Wales will apparently be a make or break for Panucci. Wales also failed to secure a top spot in their League B, Group 4 as they suffered a 2-1 home loss against Denmark last weekend to finish second and will now be fighting for a spot in the Euro 2020 through the traditional qualifiers.

Chances for Albania to make it to the Euro 2020 are only through the traditional format of the upcoming qualifiers where they need to secure a top two finish in order to repeat their 2016 historic first ever qualification to a major tournament. Third-placed teams in the traditional qualifiers are no longer provided a play-off opportunity, which is now granted through the Nations League with one finals place on offer for each of the four Leagues to decide the final four teams making it through the Euro 2020.

The upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers are set to begin in March 2019 after ten groups are drawn in December 2018.

Albania vs Wales

Tuesday, Nov. 20; 20:00

Venue: Elbasan Arena