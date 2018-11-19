Central bank warns of PPP, under-execution risks to 2019 budget
Story Highlights
- Central bank governor Gent Sejko says public private partnerships should undergo tighter legal and financial monitoring and the government set clearer spending limits on such contracts in order to avoid potential risks to public finances and the country's public debt reduction agenda
TIRANA, Nov. 18 – Albania’s central bank has identified the much-rumored public private partnerships and the timely execution of government spending as the key threats to the 2019 budget that