Lower return rates wane investor interest in emerging investment funds
- Both the number of investors and net assets in the now five investment funds dropped during the first three quarters of this year as yields on government securities where local operators heavily invest hit new lows after the key interest rate was cut to a new all-time low of 1 percent last June
TIRANA, Nov. 20 – Investor interest in the emerging investment funds has waned during this year amid a considerable decline in interest rates despite two new collective investment undertakings launching