After two-week-long battle, Albanian President decrees new MoI

  • Meta, who rejected Prime Minister Edi Rama’s proposal of Lleshi as the new MoI due to his active military status last week, had to decree Lleshi once the latter requested he’d be officially released from the military to take over running the country’s interior ministry.

TIRANA, Nov. 17 –  President Ilir Meta announced on Friday evening he is decreeing Sander Lleshi as the country’s new interior minister after signing his release as a military general

