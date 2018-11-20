Justice delayed for thousands as slowly progressing reform increases Albania court backlog
Story Highlights
- The Supreme Court, which currently has only four out of nine judges, has accumulated a backlog of 30,000 cases at a time when hearing continues for cases submitted as early as 2014. The functioning of the court, where an Administrative College also operates as the highest administrative court instance to settle household and business disputes with the public administration, has been hampered by a slowly progressing vetting process scanning judges and prosecutors over their wealth and failure to establish new justice bodies that would pave the way to new appointments
TIRANA, Nov. 20 – Slow progress in the implementation of the long-awaited justice reform has led to a sharp increase in the backlog of cases awaiting trial, thousands of which