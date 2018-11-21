Protests against Great Ring project turn violent, as gov’t silence persists
Story Highlights
- Residents have told local media covering their protest, ongoing for almost two weeks now, they suspect they are becoming victim of secret and corrupt government plans to empower private businesses, all behind the facade of supporting a street-expansion project.
TIRANA, Nov. 21 – The protests of Astir area residents against the government’s plans to demolish a number of buildings under the Great Ring project have continued in front of