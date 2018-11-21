Reporting sexual harassment is still a taboo for Albanian women, study shows
Story Highlights
- Some 38 percent of surveyed women in urban areas of Tirana, Durres and Fier reported to having been at risk of or exposed to sexual harassment or violence before or after the age of 15 while nearly half of the 750 respondents said they had a friend or family member exposed to such phenomena, says a UN and Swedish government supported survey conducted by Tirana-based research company
TIRANA, Nov. 21 – Reporting sexual harassment and other forms of gender based violence in Albania urban areas remains a taboo for the overwhelming majority of Albanian women and girls,