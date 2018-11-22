‘Corruptive PPPs to oligarchs’ take public debt to unaffordable 80% of GDP, opposition warns
- Addressing business representatives on Thursday, opposition leader Lulzim Basha described the 2019 budget as the most catastrophic ever during the past 28 years of Albania's transition to democracy and a market economy, mainly threatened by what he calls corruptive PPP awarded without race to a dozen local oligarchs, in a situation which according to him, already takes public debt to 80 percent of the GDP if hidden debt stemming from road, health and waste management PPP contracts are included in the debt stock
TIRANA, Nov. 22 – Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party says the 2019 budget that the ruling Socialists are about to approve poses a huge threat to the country’s economy through