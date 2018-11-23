First Albanian newspaper discovered
Story Highlights
- Turkish historians discover newspaper ‘Iskodra’ of Ottoman vilayet of Shkodra to be the first newspaper published in Albania in 1868, and not in 1879 as was firstly assumed by Albanian historians. The newspaper came under the laws of publications imposed from the Ottoman Empire in 1864-67.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 19- Turkish historians discover the newspaper ‘Iskodra’ as being the first one in Albania. Scholars believed that this newspaper started its print in 1879 at the city of