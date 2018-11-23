First Albanian newspaper discovered

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times November 23, 2018 10:49

First Albanian newspaper discovered

Story Highlights

  • Turkish historians discover newspaper ‘Iskodra’ of Ottoman vilayet of Shkodra to be the first newspaper published in Albania in 1868, and not in 1879 as was firstly assumed by Albanian historians. The newspaper came under the laws of publications imposed from the Ottoman Empire in 1864-67.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Nov. 19- Turkish historians discover the newspaper ‘Iskodra’  as being the first one in Albania. Scholars believed that this newspaper started its print in 1879 at the city of

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times November 23, 2018 10:49

Free-to-read articles

Read More