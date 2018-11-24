Albanian citizen killed by Greek police during anti-drug raid near Albanian-Greek border
Story Highlights
- According to Greek media, which in turn referred to police sources, Greek police responded to a gunshot by killing Mulla, while three others are suspected to have escaped the area and are now being wanted.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 23 – Greek media sources reported on Thursday 39-year-old Altin Mulla was killed by Greek police and a Greek police officer’s hand was lightly wounded allegedly during a