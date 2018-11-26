Albania agrifood monopoly operator fined €400,000 for abusive rents
Story Highlights
- Competition authorities say the company has been applying excessively high rental prices, estimated at about twice higher compared to nearby rental facilities along the Tirana-Durres highway, at profit rates of 65 percent and meeting the investment cost in record time of about three years since launching its operations in 2015 under a deal with municipality of Tirana
TIRANA, Nov. 26 – Albania’s Competition Authority has fined an Albanian-owned company for abusing its monopoly position by overcharging traders at Tirana’s wholesale agrifood market just outside the Albanian capital