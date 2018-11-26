Challenges ahead with Albania’s nascent agritourism industry – a Harvard University perspective
- Field research conducted by the Center for International Development, CID, at Harvard University shows agritourism can turn into a key driver of Albania’s emerging tourism industry and benefit from the government’s tax incentives by adopting established models in neighboring Italy and Greece, Albania’s main trading partners and the hosts of 1 million Albanian migrants who are great potential to invest and bring know-how at home as they have already done in some success stories
TIRANA, Nov. 26 – Albania’s nascent agritourism sector can be developed by promoting both culinary tourism and farm stay accommodation units despite a series of barriers related to lack of