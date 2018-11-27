Albania, Kosovo vow stronger economic cooperation amid Serbia dispute
Story Highlights
- Speaking in Peja during a joint government meeting this week, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama described the 100 percent tariff Kosovo has introduced on Serbian imports as “political reaction against continuous excesses of Serbia's supremacist behavior toward Kosovo” and as reaction to a blocking approach toward the region's connectivity that is also affecting Albania due to Serbia holding back a newly built Albania-Kosovo electricity interconnection line
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Nov. 27 – Albania and Kosovo have vowed to step up economic cooperation by scrapping tariff and non-tariff barriers and conclude a customs union project that