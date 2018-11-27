Great Ring protests persist despite injuries and arrests

TIRANA, Nov. 27 – The Astir area residents looking to revoke the Great Ring project that foresees demolition without compensation of all houses lacking mortgage resumed their protests on Tuesday, despite the violent clashes with police last Thursday in front of Albania’s parliament which left 13 police officers injured and 11 citizens under arrest.

Local media reported on Tuesday morning these protests again saw clashes with the municipal police, which is in charge of making sure that Great Ring project works continue in Astir.

Opposition lawmakers, especially those from the main opposition Democratic Party, have attended the protests, which have been scattered in different parts of Tirana for more than two weeks now, almost daily.

On Sunday, local media even reported the State Police had taken penal action against DP leader Lulzim Basha and a number of other opposition lawmakers who were attending the protest on Sunday without taking permission to rally.

A day after Thursday’s violent display of protest towards what the protesters have called “corrupt government plans to empower private businesses, all behind the facade of supporting a street expansion project,” Prime Minister Edi Rama and Basha exchanged public accusations on who is to blame for the situation.

Basha again blamed Rama and his socialist government of corruption, as the DP claims there was no real competition behind the construction companies bidding to win the tender and that the street expansion’s 40 million euro cost has set a record high, while being made a reality without a building permit and in total violation of the law.

On Friday, Basha also said the government is obliged to compensate all citizens’ whose houses will be demolished from the street expansion project – even those whose houses are under legalization process.

Rama, on the other hand, during a media statement in Fier, said that according to him the law is clear and that objects standing in the way of important projects will not be legalized. He blamed the opposition of leading citizens’ in a protest to receive what doesn’t belong to them unlike any other time and said its political interests and struggle for power is what fuels its support of the citizens’ protests.

Among the injured during Thursday’s protest were also residents, while one of the thirteen police officers that were injured was reported to have lost he fingers of one hand after a firecracker thrown during the protest exploded close to her hand.

Local media reported on Sunday Tirana’s Court released ten out of the 11 protesters who were arrested on Friday after the protest. Dorjan Protoduari, 31-year-old protester who allegedly threw the firecracker that harmed the police effective who lost her fingers and who was arrested while visiting his mother in the hospital, has remained in prison.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj published pictures showing that some of the families whose houses will be demolished under the Great Ring project have moved in the designated social homes in the area of Shkoza, all furnished and equipped with household appliances.

“A new beginning for everyone! The first families affected by the Great Ring project left primitive residences without permission on the footsteps of the road, for a new start with dignified social housing. Time for people to make their own accounts” Veliaj wrote on Facebook.