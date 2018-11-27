Albania placed under tighter money laundering monitoring by CoE body
Story Highlights
- Moneyval, the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, a monitoring body of the Council of Europe, says it has placed Albania into enhanced follow-up, a rating assigned to countries with serious incompliance with standards and which have taken no satisfactory action to exit regular follow-up within five years from the adoption of the last report
TIRANA, Nov. 27 – A Council of Europe monitoring body has placed Albania into enhanced follow-up following poor progress in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing, in a rating that