US giants Marriott, Hyatt to operate Albania hotels as high-end investments get tax cuts
Story Highlights
- While the Albanian government supports the idea of the need for luxury investment, some local experts say demand for accommodation in Tirana, which has seen a significant rise in the past few years, is mostly for medium-priced 3 or 4-star hotels and see the new luxury investments with skepticism.
TIRANA, Nov. 28 – US-based hotel giant Marriott International is set to launch Albania operations and become the country’s major high-end brand through a hotel downtown Tirana as the government’s