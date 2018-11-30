Special justice reform bodies underway to functionality after months of frozen courts
Story Highlights
- On Tuesday, the Independent Qualification Commission (IQC) issued a decision for prosecutor Besnik Cani, last on the list of those running for the HPC. While the day before, with the dismissal of the Shkodër Appeals Judge Luan Dervishi, the list of candidates for the HJC was closed.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 27 – The procedures to establish the High Prosecutorial Council (HPC) and the High Judicial Council (HJC) are expected to shortly begin, as the process of re-evaluating the